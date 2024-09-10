Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings (Half-PPR)

Welcome into Week 2 of the fantasy football season! It was a wild ride to open up the year, with plenty of surprises and disappointments across the board. No position may have been more surprising than the quarterbacks. Beyond Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen — a weekly top-three lock thanks to his ridiculous abilities on the ground — there weren't many fantasy finishes even the best analysts could have seen coming.

Consider the following oddities:

Baker Mayfield finished as the QB1 in standard Yahoo leagues, throwing for 289 passing yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions against the Commanders. He was started in just 6% of leagues.

Derek Carr was started in just 1% of leagues up against the Panthers' defense, throwing for an efficient 200 passing yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold outscored the newly-paid $60 million man, Dak Prescott, by more than five fantasy points.

Will the oddities keep up in Week 2? Can running backs continue to bring the energy? The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy have arrived to help you figure it all out with their fantasy football rankings at each position for Week 2.

Good luck with your Week 2 matchups!