Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs for Week 2

Fantasy football managers entered Week 1 having to deal with a plethora of tight end injuries. Travis Kelce was ruled out of the Thursday Night matchup against the Lions. Mark Andrews would eventually be ruled out with a quad ailment. George Kittle entered nursing an injury of his own, but he would thankfully play. Pat Freiermuth scored a touchdown but didn't do much beyond that after leaving with a chest injury.

We needed guys to step up, and while they might not have broken the internet with their performances, some tight ends who didn't command high draft capital showed out.

Evan Engram caught all five of his targets. Same goes for rookie Sam LaPorta. Fellow rookie Luke Musgrave turned just three catches into 50 yards (and could have had an even bigger game if not for an unfortunate fall).

We've long been asking for the position to be deeper for fantasy managers. Here's to hoping this is a sign of things to come.

Check out how Engram, LaPorta, Musgrave and more stack up in our Week 2 TE rankings:

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 2 fantasy TE leaderboard?