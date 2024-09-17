Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Flex (Full-PPR)

Your starters may have let you down in Week 3, whether due to injury or (in the case of Brandon Aiyuk, especially) shaking off the rust from the offseason.

But hey... at least some of your flex stars came up big. For instance, if you were bold enough to continue rolling with second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Week 2, you were rewarded with a huge showing in PPR-scoring leagues with a 12-catch day on the books, marking a career-high for the young receiver.

With the number of injuries to key starters in your lineups for Week 3, winning the flex will be as important as ever. To help you make your most challenging start/sit decisions this week, the team of Yahoo Fantasy is here with their Week 3 flex rankings for full-PPR scoring formats.

Who will your start at the flex in your PPR league?