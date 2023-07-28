Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

We are hurtling toward the height of fantasy football draft season and the end of the NFL offseason — and what an offseason it's been! With an exciting NFL Draft and new faces in new places through free agency, the ever-revolving league didn't disappoint. And there's no better time to get acclimated to the changes and start prepping for fantasy drafts than now!

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

If you're already itching to start your research for the 2023 fantasy football season, don't worry — our analysts have you covered with their draft rankings!

Who will go No. 1 overall this season? Will it be Christian McCaffrey, fresh off a successful season with the San Francisco 49ers? What about Justin Jefferson, last season's top fantasy wide receiver, who'll be just 24 years old when the season kicks off? Or another elite running back or receiver worthy of consideration?

How soon should you considering taking a quarterback with some of the highest-scoring fantasy campaigns ever coming over the past few seasons? And if you do decide to go quarterback early, who should it be?

[2023 Fantasy Draft Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | K]

The first round is undoubtedly set to look very different this season, especially with so many veteran stars falling out of favor and an infusion of young talent. Some early ADP trends are already starting to take shape, so there will be plenty to track in the weeks ahead.

Check them out below, and don't forget to create or join a league today!

powered by FantasyPros

Our fantasy draft rankings — courtesy of Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — can help you on your journey to drafting championship-level teams in 2023!