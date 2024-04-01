Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Jonathan Drouin leads under-the-radar options to add

By Corey Abbott, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

Jake Neighbours went from being rostered in 19% of Yahoo leagues a week ago to 27%, while JJ Peterka jumped from 15% to 30%.

If you are seeking to stream goaltenders, Kaapo Kahkonen (5% rostered) could be a worthwhile option. New Jersey has two back-to-back situations this week, so Kahkonen and Jake Allen (37%) may split starts. Colorado's Justus Annunen (12%) might get a start or two this week, making him a potential pickup as well.

A couple of honorable mentions of the non-goalie variety are Nick Schmaltz (29%) and Alexis Lafreniere (46%). Schmaltz was featured back in early March on Line Change, finishing the month with five goals and 21 points in 15 games. If Lafreniere is available, he is worth scooping up, but time is probably running out to add him.

Now, let's get into this week's under-the-radar suggestions for your consideration:

Jonathan Drouin, LW, Colorado Avalanche (27% rostered)

Drouin just missed the cut a week ago from being among the list of recommended pickups. He has generated five goals, 11 assists and 30 shots across his past 14 outings. Drouin has multipoint performances in four of his last six contests. He is just two points away from reaching the 50-point plateau for the first time since 2018-19. Drouin has meshed nicely alongside prolific producers Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. The trio should be able to stay hot across Colorado's four-game week.

Adam Henrique, C/LW, Edmonton Oilers (25% rostered)

Henrique has potted three goals on eight shots across his last four games. He has been productive since moving up to the second line alongside Leon Draisaitl during even-strength situations. Henrique's fantasy stock took a hit after he was acquired from the Ducks, but his new role and recent success make him an intriguing short-term addition, with the Oilers set to play four times this week.

Tyler Bertuzzi, LW, Toronto Maple Leafs (19% rostered)

Bertuzzi has scored 11 of his 18 goals while earning 15 of his 37 points in his past 17 contests. He has ramped up his production down the stretch, earning six goals and two assists in eight games to finish March. Bertuzzi has been credited with 18 shots and 12 hits during that eight-game span. He has been playing well alongside Auston Matthews and Max Domi.

Mikael Granlund, C/RW, San Jose Sharks (18% rostered)

Despite San Jose's struggles offensively in 2023-24, Granlund has been a fairly consistent scoring threat. Even though he has been limited to 60 games this season, the 32-year-old forward leads the team with 38 assists and 50 points. He has averaged a career-high 20:43 of ice time per game, so fantasy managers won't have to worry about his deployment. Granlund hasn't gone more than one game without picking up at least one point since mid-February.

[It's not too late: Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2024 MLB season]

He has amassed seven goals and 21 points in 21 contests during that stretch. Granlund also has 10 power-play points (one goal, nine assists) and 35 shots over that time. He is riding a four-game point spree, with two goals and three helpers, going into the Sharks' four-game week.

Nick Bjugstad, C, Arizona Coyotes (12% rostered)

Bjugstad is another surprisingly productive player worth targeting. He only needs three more goals to match his previous personal best of 24, which he established in 2014-15, and five more points to equal his career-high total of 49 from 2017-18. The 31-year-old forward has compiled eight goals, five assists and 30 shots in his past 12 appearances. Bjugstad has notched four goals and three helpers during his six-game point streak. He has played between Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz on the Coyotes' top line.

Brandon Saad, LW, St. Louis Blues (2% rostered)

Saad has been all over the scoresheet since mid-February, supplying 11 goals, 17 points and 37 shots across his past 22 appearances. His four-game point spree, which included four goals and two assists, came to an end in Saturday's disappointing 4-0 loss to the Sharks. Still, Saad should be considered for a flyer in deeper pools ahead of St. Louis' four-game week.