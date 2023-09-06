The FBI needs your help: Looking for unidentified man seen with missing child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual, known only as John Doe 47, are being disseminated to the public and can be found online at the FBI website.

This case has no known direct link to Georgia but is being sent out nationwide since investigators are looking for leads as to where this person is located. Your help in spreading this information is greatly appreciated.

The initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 47, shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August 2020. The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced prior to April 2020.

John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. John Doe 47 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Endangered Child Alert Program

Overview:

The FBI began its Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) on February 21, 2004, as a new proactive approach to identifying unknown individuals involved in the sexual abuse of children and the production of child pornography.

How it works:

As a collaborative effort between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, ECAP seeks national and international exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) whose faces and/or distinguishing characteristics are visible in child pornography images. These faces and/or distinguishing marks (i.e. scars, moles, tattoos, etc.) are displayed on the Seeking Information section of the FBI website as well as in various other media outlets, in hopes that someone from the public is able to provide information that can identify them.

As a result of ECAP, the faces of many Jane/John Does have been broadcast on television shows such as America’s Most Wanted: America Fights Back, The Oprah Winfrey Show, and the O’Reilly Factor. Of particular significance in these cases is the fact that for the first time, the Innocent Images program was able to obtain “John Doe” arrest warrants for several of its early John/Jane Does based solely on images acquired through undercover investigations.

Overall Success:

Since the inception of ECAP, 47 John/Jane Does have been investigated, 35 of which have been successfully identified. These investigations have led to the identification of over 50 child victims. To help locate current suspects, see the Endangered Child Alert Program Most Wanted webpage.

