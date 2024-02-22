Former Bills punter Matt Araiza signs contract with Chiefs, his agency announces

Matt Araiza has signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, his agency announced Thursday.

This comes after no charges were filed in a gang rape case involving the 23-year-old. A separate civil suit was dropped in December.

We are proud to announce that our client @matt_araiza has signed with the @Chiefs . We are grateful to Brett Veach, coach Reid and the @Chiefs organization for giving Matt this opportunity.



Matt has been to hell and back in the last 18 months. He has handled himself with grace — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024

The former Buffalo Bills punter thanked his family for their support in a statement.

Statement from @matt_araiza



“I am proud and honored to sign a contract with the @Chiefs



I am thrilled to be able to continue my NFL career.



I want to thank my family, who have been my rock and my many friends who have been unwavering in their support. — JL Sports (@JLSports3) February 22, 2024

This story will be updated.