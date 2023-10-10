Former Dodgers MVP Steve Garvey is running for Dianne Feinstein's U.S. Senate seat

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Steve Garvey is throwing his hat into the political arena. Garvey announced Tuesday he's running for U.S. Senate, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Garvey, 74, will run as a Republican, and is looking to fill the seat previously held by Democrat Dianne Feinstein, who died in September.

Garvey's star power could make him the leading Republican in the race, but getting elected will be tough. Republican candidates have not "won statewide since 2006," per the LA Times.

Following Feinstein's death, California Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed Democrat Laphonza Butler to fill the vacancy in the Senate. Butler has not announced whether she will run for the seat in 2024.

Garvey spent 19 seasons in the majors, 14 of which came with the Dodgers. He made eight-straight All-Star teams and routinely ranked in the top-10 of MVP voting while playing for Los Angeles. Garvey did take home the award in 1974 after hitting .312/.342/.469, with 21 home runs and 111 RBI. He also helped the Dodgers win the 1981 World Series.

Garvey has reportedly considered running for Senate for months, but was convinced it was a good idea after a San Francisco Giants fan told Garvey, "I hate the Dodgers, but I’ll vote for you."

California will hold its primary election in March. The general election will take place Nov. 5, 2024.