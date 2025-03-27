Former NFL RB LeShon Johnson indicted on federal dogfighting charges

Former NFL running back LeShon Johnson has been charged in a federal dogfighting case after 190 dogs were seized from him in October under the Animal Welfare Act.

Johnson appeared in court last week and is charged with "possessing 190 pit bull-type dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture," according to the Justice Department.

“Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment,” said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement. “The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm.”

Johnson ran the dog fighting operation, known as "Mal Kant Kennels," out of Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma. According to court documents, he bred “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs to produce offspring with abilities that would allow them to take part in dog fights.

"Johnson marketed and sold stud rights and offspring from winning fighting dogs to other dog fighters looking to incorporate the Mal Kant Kennels 'bloodline' into their own dog fighting operations. His trafficking of fighting dogs to other dog fighters across the country contributed to the growth of the dog fighting industry and allowed Johnson to profit financially."

Johnson, who was arrested on March 20 and released on bail, is facing 21 counts and a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted, as well as a $250,000 fine for each count.

This is the second time Johnson has faced these types of charges. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges after running "Krazyside Kennels."

Johnson, 54, played five seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. His career spanned from 1994-1999 after being a third-round draft pick out of Northern Illinois.