Former NFL receiver Antonio Brown arrested for allegedly unpaid child support

Antonio Brown was arrested outside his Dania Beach, Fla. home on Sunday for allegedly failing to pay child support.

Wiltrice Jackson, the mother of his daughter, told TMZ that the former NFL wide receiver owes her almost $31,000. The Miami-Dade Police Department filed the warrant, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Department took the 35-year-old into custody.

At approximately midnight, Brown was booked, but he has since been released on a $15,000 bond.

"I do want him arrested," Jackson told TMZ. "Because, right now, he's making a mockery out of the judge, out of everything, because he feels like he's untouchable."

She added their 15-year-old daughter is a burgeoning athlete, so Jackson is also trying to compel Brown to take a more active role in their daughter's life. Jackson said Antanyiah has received interests from more than 80 schools for track and field, including Miami and powerhouse Oregon.

"By him having a daughter like an athlete like her, you would think he'd be in her corner to support her," Jackson said.

In August, a judge found that Brown, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, had missed child-support payments.