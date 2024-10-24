Former No. 2 pick James Wiseman leaves Pacers debut on opening night with non-contact calf injury

James Wiseman suffered a non-contact leg injury Wednesday night less than one quarter into his debut with the Indiana Pacers.

The setback is the latest for the 23-year-old, whose career has been plagued by injuries since the Golden State Warriors selected him with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft.

Wiseman left Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons after appearing to suffer the injury while backpedaling after shooting a 3-pointer from the top of the key. He awkwardly planted his left leg, then looked behind him as if he thought somebody had made contact with him. There was nobody there.

He then struggled to walk at mid-court and needed help from teammate Obi Toppin to limp off the floor. He went immediately to the Pacers locker room and was almost immediately ruled out for the rest of the game with a calf injury. Further details about Wiseman's injury weren't initially clear.

Another injury for Wiseman

Wiseman joined the Pacers this offseason after spending the last season-plus with the Pistons. He spent his first two-plus NBA seasons with Golden State.

Knee and wrist injuries limited Wiseman to 39 games as a rookie on a veteran Warriors team. He then missed the entire 2021-22 with a meniscus tear during Golden State's run to an NBA championship.

The Warriors traded Wiseman to the Pistons before the midseason trade deadline in 2023, and he's been a journeyman since. He saw the most action of his career in 63 games with the Pistons last season and joined the Pacers this offseason as a backup to Myles Turner.

Now it appears that he's in line to miss more time in a once-promising career that's already been derailed by injuries.