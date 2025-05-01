Former Panthers great Steve Smith sued for alleged affair with Ravens marching-band member

Rumors emerged in February suggesting former Carolina Panthers wideout Steve Smith had an affair with a Baltimore Ravens marching-band member. Three months later, Smith is being sued for those allegations.

The husband of the woman who reportedly had an affair with Smith is suing the NFL great for over $100,000 in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, according to the Charlotte Observer. The lawsuit — which was filed in Mecklenburg County Superior Court in North Carolina — accused Smith of engaging in a months-long affair with a member of the Ravens' marching band.

Smith reportedly met the woman while filming an episode of "The NFL’s Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith" for NFL Network, per the lawsuit. Two two exchanged contact information and allegedly sent each other sexual text messages. The lawsuit then alleged the woman visited Smith in his hotel room in January. Smith — who also played for the Ravens — was back in town attending the Ravens' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

A month later, the woman's husband posted messages on X accusing Smith of an affair. The man reportedly called Smith and confronted him over the alleged affair. Smith reportedly responded by repeatedly saying, "I'm sorry" during the call.

Smith can be sued under North Carolina's "alienation of affection" law, according to the Charlotte Observer. The law allows a spouse to sue a third party for destroying a marriage. It's also known as the "homewrecker law."

In order for the lawsuit to be proven, the man must show there was genuine love in the relationship before Smith got involved.

Smith was married in 2000, and has four children.