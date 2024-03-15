Free Agency fantasy winners and losers: Time to believe in Atlanta again? Time to panic in Minny?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.
Note: This was recorded prior to Keenan Allen and Marquise Brown news, follow @MattHarmon_BYB for full reaction to the latest free agency news.
1:05 - Titans steal away Calvin Ridley from Jacksonville
8:55 - Carolina finally has a real WR in Diontae Johnson
16:05 - Does Ridder-Rondale Moore trade mean Arizona is targeting Marvin Harrison Jr?
17:55 - Is Sam Howell really going to compete with Geno Smith in Seattle?
20:30 - Joe Flacco is a perfect backup signing in Indy
22:15 - Harmon reacts in real time to Bills signing Curtis Samuel
24:45 - Free Agency Winners and Losers
25:20 - Winner: Atlanta Falcons
28:20 - Loser: Minnesota Vikings
31:37 - Winner: Kyren Williams
33:45 - Loser: Las Vegas Raiders
37:15 - Loser: Justin Fields
39:25 - Winner: Joe Mixon and Fantasy hipsters who like Bengals other RBs
42:30 - Winners: Josh Jacobs + Derrick Henry
49:28 - Loser: Trevor Lawrence
52:20 - Loser: Tyjae Spears + Tony Pollard
53:15 - Harmons sneaky winner
54:20 - Del Don's sneaky loser
57:40 - Matt's biggest loser: New York Giants
