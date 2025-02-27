Gene Hackman, 'Superman's' Lex Luthor and Oscar-winning star of 'Unforgiven' and 'The Royal Tenenbaums,' dies at 95. Here's where to watch his most famous movies.

Gene Hackman, the two-time Oscar-winning actor known for his intense performances in The French Connection, Superman and Unforgiven, has died. He was 95.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead in their home in Santa Fe, N.M., on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. Authorities said foul play is not suspected, and no immediate cause of death was given.

Hackman's career spanned five decades, earning him a reputation as one of the industry's most versatile and compelling performers. He won his first Oscar for Best Actor as the relentless NYPD detective Popeye Doyle in The French Connection (1971) and took home a second for Best Supporting Actor as the ruthless Sheriff Little Bill Daggett in Clint Eastwood's western Unforgiven (1992).

Hackman's ability to shift seamlessly between hero and villain made him a defining presence on screen. He embodied the eccentric patriarch in The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), the scheming Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and even an ultra-conservative senator hilariously out of his depth in the Robin Williams comedy The Birdcage (1996), all of which left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike.

Born in San Bernardino, Calif., in 1930, Hackman served in the Marines before pursuing acting. His early years were filled with struggle, but a breakout role in Bonnie and Clyde (1967) set him on a path to becoming one of Hollywood's most respected leading men during the revolutionary cinema of the 1970s.

Here’s a look at some of Hackman’s most iconic films and where to watch them.

The French Connection (1971)

Hackman won his first Oscar for playing the gruff, obsessive NYPD detective Popeye Doyle, who stops at nothing to bring down a drug smuggling ring. The film’s legendary car chase and Hackman’s relentless energy made it an instant classic.

Where to watch: Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)

In one of his last film roles, Hackman played Royal Tenenbaum, the charming yet deeply flawed father of a dysfunctional family. His performance in Wes Anderson’s comedy earned him a Golden Globe.

Where to watch: Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Hackman’s breakout role came as Buck Barrow, the ill-fated brother of Warren Beatty’s Clyde in this groundbreaking crime drama. The film redefined Hollywood storytelling and earned the actor his first Oscar nomination.

Where to watch: Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

Superman (1978)

Hackman brought humor and menace to the role of Lex Luthor, the Man of Steel's archnemesis, in Richard Donner's Superman. His portrayal of the megalomaniacal villain remains beloved in comic book movie history.

Where to watch: Streaming on Max. Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

Unforgiven (1992)

As Sheriff Little Bill Daggett, Hackman delivered a chilling performance in Clint Eastwood’s revisionist western. His brutal, corrupt lawman earned him a second Oscar and solidified his legacy.

Where to watch: Streaming on Prime Video until the end of February. Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

I Never Sang for My Father (1970)

In this emotional drama, Hackman plays a son struggling with his aging father, played by Melvyn Douglas. His performance earned him an Oscar nomination and showcased his dramatic depth.

Where to watch: Streaming on Fubo. Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Hackman starred as an FBI agent investigating the real-life murders of civil rights activists in this gripping drama. His performance earned him another Oscar nomination.

Where to watch: Streaming on Prime Video and for free on Pluto. Available to buy or rent on VOD platforms.

The Firm (1993)

Opposite Tom Cruise, Hackman played a morally conflicted attorney in this legal thriller based on John Grisham’s bestseller.

Where to watch: Streaming on Paramount+. Available to buy or rent on Amazon and other VOD platforms.