George Kittle says 'f*** Dallas' shirt was worth likely fine: 'I'd do it again'

Sometimes, an NFL fine is just the cost of doing business.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle apparently made his profane fashion statement against the Dallas Cowboys with that in mind.

Four days after the Niners blew out the Cowboys 32-10, with Kittle posting three touchdowns on three receptions, the All-Pro tight end again addressed the "F*** Dallas" T-shirt he wore under his uniform during the game.

The NFL forbids players from taking the field with "personal messages" on their uniforms, so Kittle is very likely to hand over some money to the league soon. It was reported Wednesday the NFL is considering a $10,927 fine for Kittle.

Kittle, who is currently playing on a five-year, $75 million deal, didn't seem to care when asked what he was expecting Thursday, via NBC Sports:

"Probably to get a fine. I wore a personalized T-shirt, maybe an inappropriate word. Yeah, I mean, that's fair. It is what it is. It was a decision I made, if they want to fine me, they fine me."

You've got to love the "maybe" in that statement. And does he think it was worth it:

"100%. I'd do it again."

That appears to be that, at least once the NFL sends Kittle an envelope with the expected news. There could be more to the story in the future, though, especially if the Cowboys and Niners meet anytime in the next few years. Cowboys star Micah Parsons didn't seem to appreciate Kittle disrespecting the star, as he said on his podcast:

He's making it way more personal than it had to be. Kittle's my guy, but Imma say this: laugh now, cry later. We've got something for that. Just trust. Just trust. If we see them again, just trust."

There were some Cowboys who were a little more levelheaded, like safety Jayron Kearse, but that won't prevent Kittle from taking full villain status in Dallas.