Georgia election workers seek more penalties against Giuliani, saying he continues to defame them

Two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against Rudy Giuliani asked a judge Wednesday to penalize him even further, saying he continues to falsely accuse them of tampering with ballots during the 2020 presidential election.

Attorneys for Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, said in a filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., that Giuliani repeated the allegations against them on two recent broadcasts of his nightly show on the social media platform X. The women asked the judge to hold Giuliani in contempt and impose sanctions against him.

A lawyer for Giuliani, Joseph M. Cammarata, said Wednesday that he had not seen the court filing and could not respond to its specific claims. But he called it an effort to intimidate the former New York City mayor.

“We will not relent," Cammarata said at a news conference in New York City. He accused attorneys for Freeman and Moss of “doing everything in their power to break an 80-year-old patriot.”

Giuliani was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay $148 million last year to Freeman and Moss for accusing them of ballot tampering as he pushed then-President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud. The women said they faced death threats after Giuliani accused them of sneaking in ballots in suitcases, counting ballots multiple times and tampering with voting machines.

Lawyers for Freeman and Moss said in Wednesday's court filing that Giuliani referred to them again on his recent video broadcasts on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

They said Giuliani said “they never let me show the tapes that show them quadruple counting the, the, the ballots.” The filing accuses Giuliani of saying his tapes showed Freeman and Moss “passing these little little hard drives that we maintain were used to fix the machines right and they say it was candy.”

Even after the $148 million judgment against him, Freeman and Moss said Giuliani has continued to falsely accuse them. The U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., has permanently barred him from making any statements that suggest the women engaged in any wrongdoing in connection with the 2020 presidential election.

