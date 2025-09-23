Georgia sheriff says 1 person killed, 2 arrested in shooting at Augusta mall

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — One person shot and killed Tuesday when a fistfight at a Georgia shopping mall ended in gunfire, according to the sheriff.

Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley told reporters no one else was seriously injured at the Augusta Mall, where SWAT team members went store-by-store to evacuate hiding shoppers and employees.

Mall security video of the shooting helped deputies quickly identify suspects, Brantley said. Two were in custody Tuesday afternoon, while investigators were still searching for two others.

“It all started as a fight at first, which ended up going from a fistfight to one of the subjects pulling out a firearm and shooting the other one,” said Brantley, adding that the shooting victim was one of about six people involved in the fight.

The mall was closed Tuesday following the shooting.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.