Georgia Tech upsets No. 10 Florida State in Dublin on field goal with no time remaining

If the 2024 ACC season plays out like Saturday's Week 0 opener for Florida State and Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland, college football fans are in for an amazing thrill ride.

Aidan Birr kicked a 44-yard field goal as time expired to give the Yellow Jackets a 24–21 win over the No. 10 Seminoles.

Georgia Tech was was driving toward a possible game-winning field goal when quarterback Haynes King fumbled a shotgun snap, apparently obscured by Eric Singleton Jr. running in motion to the right as the ball was snapped.

The Yellow Jackets took a 21–14 lead to begin the fourth quarter, finishing off an 11-play, 89-yard drive on a two-yard touchdown run by Jamal Haynes. However, the Seminoles answered with their own long scoring drive, going 84 yards in 15 plays to tie the game.

The highlight of the drive was a fourth-down pass from DJ Uiagalelei to Malik Benson for a 19-yard gain to the Georgia Tech one-yard line. Roydell Williams followed up by punching the ball in for the score.

FSU ON FOURTH DOWN AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/tKU4Zhv8dW — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 24, 2024

Saturday's game began in thrilling fashion with FSU's Lawrance Toafili making a quick cut to the right to rip off a 28-yard run for a touchdown. The Seminoles added a two-point conversion on a swinging gate trick play to take an 8–0 lead.

LAWRANCE TOAFILI WITH THE FIRST TOUCHDOWN OF THE NEW SEASON pic.twitter.com/QnanWgsCSm — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) August 24, 2024

Georgia Tech punched right back on its opening drive, highlighted by a 42-yard catch-and-run by Malik Rutherford. Three running plays later, the Yellow Jackets were on the board.

Up next for Florida State is a Labor Day matchup with Boston College at 7:30 p.m ET. Georgia Tech will host Georgia State next Saturday, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET.