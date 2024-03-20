Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly set to miss Bucks' clash vs. Celtics with hamstring soreness

Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. According to The Athletic's Sham Charania, the two-time NBA MVP is still dealing with hamstring soreness.

Antetokounmpo missed Sunday's win over the Phoenix Suns after going through his normal pregame routine. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers said prior to the game that he believed Antetokounmpo would be available but 45 minutes before tipoff he was scratched and was not on the bench during the game.

"Well, it's not an injury, we're just concerned a little bit," Rivers said after Sunday's game. "Plus, you look at the schedule you have one, two, three, four, five days off, so we planted it in him and he had to do it. Which we were happy that he decided to do it."

The Bucks have a busy schedule coming up with six games over the next 10 days. They current sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with a 44-24 record, 10 games back of the Celtics, who are the only NBA team to have clinched a playoff spot.

Wednesday night will be only the fifth game Antetokounmpo, who is averaging 30.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season, will have missed this season.