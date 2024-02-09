Gwen Stefani to perform new song 'Purple Irises' during TikTok Tailgate ahead of Super Bowl

Hours before Super Bowl LVIII kicks off in Las Vegas on Sunday, Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) will take the virtual stage at the NFL's TikTok Tailgate, a pregame livestream on the social media platform.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and coach on NBC's The Voice, who has 3.2 million TikTok followers, announced she'll be performing her new song, "Purple Irises," which just dropped today. The song is a duet with her husband, country artist Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton), who himself has a hefty 2.6 million TikTok followers.

"We all know how massive an event the Super Bowl is, and I am so honored I get to be a part of it and perform at the Super Bowl TikTok Tailgate," Stefani said in a statement. "Can't wait to see you all in Vegas!"

Stefani released a 32-second preview of the song on Feb. 6, and will perform it Sunday in its entirety on the the NFL's official TikTok account (@nfl), which has over 13 million followers. Portions of the performance will also be included in the CBS Super Bowl LVIII pregame show.

"TikTok has become the home of music discovery and the place where creativity and collaboration thrive," read a statement from the video-sharing platform.

This marks the fourth year that the NFL and TikTok have partnered on the Tailgate production, which has featured live musical performances, special guests from the NFL and appearances from prominent TikTok creators. Before Stefani, Miley Cyrus, the Chainsmokers, the Black Keys and Jason Derulo performed at the event.

Fans took to the comment section of Stefani’s post to share their feelings about the upcoming livestream and the song debut.

"I listened a little bit of it it is a beautiful song I can't wait to hear the whole thing," replied @shannonchapa.

"Yay!!! I cannot wait to hear it!!! I certainly will be tuning in!!!," @dannyhoran02222 wrote.

TikTok has a history of producing massive virtual concerts. In 2023, the platform hosted “In The Mix,” a live global concert that featured Cardi B and Offset, among others. The concert garnered over 33 million views and is the biggest live event in the platform’s history.

The TikTok Tailgate will kick off on Feb. 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT; an RSVP is required.