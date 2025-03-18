'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer: Adam Sandler, Shooter McGavin return in long-awaited sequel

Adam Sandler is back as Happy Gilmore in the sequel to the blockbuster 1996 movie which will be released on Netflix on July 25.

Sandler will reprise his role as the Boston Bruins jersey-wearing Happy as he returns to competitive golf.

A number of professional golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth, among others, will appear in the film. The sequel will also see appearances from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, former NFL running back Reggie Bush and rapper Eminem.

Sandler confirmed in August on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" that Kelce, who has bulked up his acting résumé over the past few years, would make a cameo.

<em>"[Travis is] gonna come by. He's a very nice guy," Sandler said. "You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He's a stud and he's so funny."</em>

Happy will have a new coach after Carl Weathers, who played Chubbs in the original movie, died in 2024. Christopher McDonald will return as Happy's nemesis, Shooter McGavin.

Why such a long time between movies? Sandler told Fallon that he wasn't confident a sequel would be able to match the original.