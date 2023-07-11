Hawaiian surfing star Mikala Jones dies at 44 after surfing accident in Indonesia

Hawaiian surfing star Mikala Jones, who is known for his incredible photos and videos from the inside of massive waves, died after a surfing accident in Indonesia on Sunday, according to The Associated Press.

He was 44.

Jones was surfing near the Mentawai Islands off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia on Sunday when his surfboard fin cut his femoral artery, the large blood vessel in his thigh.

“He was a humble artist,” his dad, John Jones, said. “His pictures were incredible.”

Jones first started surfing as a child in Kailua, Hawaii and then started competing in the 12-and-under age group a few years later. He won two national championships as an amateur, and then started traveling the world surfing with sponsors and other companies. He frequently would appear in magazines, advertisements and more.

Jones started taking photos and videos of himself surfing on Instagram, and started attaching a GoPro camera to his board.

Jones' dad said he's frequently tried to get his children and others to wear wetsuits, helmets and other protective gear while surfing. He also said that surfers are told to use sandpaper to dull the edges of their board if the fin gets too sharp.

"But they're stubborn, you know?" John Jones said, via The Associated Press.

Jones is survived by his wife, Emma, and his two daughters.