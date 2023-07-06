Hawks G Dejounte Murray agrees to 4-year, $120M extension after 1 season with team

The Atlanta Hawks apparently liked what they saw from Dejounte Murray in his first season with the team.

Murray and the Hawks are finalizing a four-year, $120 million max extension with a player option, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

