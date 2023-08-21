Hilary unleashes historic flash floods: Photos

Tropical Storm Hilary pummeled Southern California on Sunday, unleashing flash floods, mudslides, downed trees and power outages. The storm first made landfall in Mexico's Baja California peninsula, leaving at least one person dead.

In the desert resort city of Palm Springs, about 50% of the average annual rainfall was seen on Sunday, or more than 2.25 inches, according to meteorologists . Raywood Flats saw the most rainfall through Sunday evening in Southern California with 10.55 inches.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley said during a Monday morning press conference there weren’t any major injuries from the storm and the majority of the impact included street flooding that stranded drivers and submerged cars across the city.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass also reported there were no injuries or damage from a 5.1 magnitude earthquake that also hit Southern California on Sunday.

Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, according to forecasters .