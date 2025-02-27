How to buy tickets for Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' Tour

Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton will be reviving his long-running All-American Road Show for some tour dates across the U.S. this summer. Stapleton, The "Think I'm In Love With You" singer will be joined on various dates by guests like Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Grace Potter, Maggie Rose, Brittney Spencer, and several others. Sprinkled throughout the tour will be a few additional shows featuring Stapleton co-headlining with the legendary country star George Strait for a series of five stadium shows in May, June and July.

Tickets to those double-bill shows as well as the 2025 "All-American Road Show" tour are already on sale now at Ticketmaster. Here's everything you need to know about how to see Chris Stapleton when he performs at a venue near you.

When is the Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' tour?

Christ Stapleton's "All-American Road Show" will tour the U.S. between June and October, 2025. Additionally, Stapleton will perform five stadium shows with George Strait this summer.

When do tickets for Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' tour go on sale?

Tickets for Chris Stapleton's tour are currently on sale.

Chris Stapleton's 'All-American Road Show' tour tickets cost:

Tickets for Chris Stapleton's tour start between $88 and $295, depending on the venue, with some packages costing upwards of $1,400 per seat at some locations. Tickets can also be found at reliable third-party sites like StubHub, where general admission seats start around $80.

Where is Chris Stapleton touring in 2025:

Chris Stapleton will be touring throughout the U.S. between May and October, 2025. A full list of tour dates is below, including dates where he will be co-headlining with George Strait, are below:

May 10: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (with George Strait)

May 31: Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium (with George Strait)

June 4: Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena†

June 7: Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena‡

June 12: Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena+

June 14: Orchard Park, NY @ Highmark Stadium (with George Strait)

June 18: Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum^

June 20: Albany, NY @ MVP Arena^

June 21: Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium (with George Strait)

June 27: Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre#

July 11: St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre‡

July 12: Milwaukee, WI @ Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

July 19: Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium (with George Strait)

July 23: Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena~

July 25: New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden~

Aug. 1: Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center**

Aug. 8: Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena‡‡

Aug. 15: Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug. 22: Denver, C) @ Ball Arena**

Oct. 10: Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

*with special guest Marcus King†with special guest Nikki Lane‡with special guest Brittney Spencer+with special guest Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs^with special guest Maggie Rose# with special guest The War and Treaty~with special guest Grace Potter**with special guest Allen Stone‡‡with special guest Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives