How to keep up with the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule after the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season will officially wrap up this week after the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Almost immediately, though, the Tour will start back up again with its fall slate.
The FedEx Cup Fall schedule includes eight tournaments that will allow golfers one final shot to earn spots in events, including Signature Events, The Players Championship, major championships and more next season.
Golfers who qualified for this year’s FedEx Cup Playoffs are already exempt for full-field events in the 2025 season, and those who made it into the BMW Championship have earned a spot in all of the Signature Events. Winners at each of the eight fall tournaments will automatically earn a two-year Tour exemption, 500 FedEx Cup points and spots in THe Sentry, The Players Championship and more.
The fall slate will start on Sept. 12 with the Procore Championship in Northern California. It will then take a break for the Presidents Cup — which is set for Sept. 26-29 at Royal Montreal in Canada — before resuming in October. The schedule will run through The RSM Classic in November. It does not include the Hero World Challenge, which is Tiger Woods' unofficial tournament in the Bahamas, or the PNC Championship, which is the parent-child event that are both scheduled in December.
The Tour will officially start the 2025 season in January with The Sentry in Hawaii, which also marks the first Signature Event of the season.
Here’s a full look at the upcoming fall golf slate.
PGA Tour FedEx Cup Fall Schedule
*Denotes unofficial or non-FedEx Cup Fall event
Procore Championship
Date: Sept. 12-15
Course: Silverado Resort | Napa, California
Previous Winner: Sahith Theegala
Presidents Cup*
Date: Sept. 26-29
Course: Royal Montreal | Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Sanderson Farms Championship
Date: Oct. 3-6
Course: The Country Club of Jackson | Jackson, Mississippi
Previous Winner: Luke List
Black Desert Championship
Date: Oct. 10-13
Course: Black Desert Resort Golf Course | Ivins, Utah
Shriners Children’s Open
Date: Oct. 17-20
Course: TPC Summerlin | Las Vegas, Nevada
Previous Winner: Tom Kim
ZOZO Championship
Date: Oct. 24-27
Course: Accordia Golf | Chiba, Japan
Previous Winner: Collin Morikawa
World Wide Technology Championship
Date: Nov. 7-10
Course: El Cardonal at Diamante | Los Cabos, Mexico
Previous Winner: Erik van Rooyen
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Date: Nov. 14-17
Course: Port Royal Golf Course | Southampton, Bermuda
Previous Winner: Camilo Villegas
The RSM Classic
Date: Nov. 21-24
Course: Sea Island Golf Club | St. Simons Island, Georgia
Previous Winner: Ludvig Åberg
Hero World Challenge*
Date: Dec. 5-8
Course: Albany Golf Club | Albany, Bahamas
Previous Winner: Scottie Scheffler
PNC Championship*
Date: Dec. 19-22
Course: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club | Orlando, Florida
Previous Winner: Bernhard Langer/Jason Langer