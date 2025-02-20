How to watch the SAG Awards: Start time, nominees and more

The 31st Annual SAG Awards, the acting-only award show which honors outstanding stunt, individual, cast and ensemble performances on TV and in film over the past year, will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix for the second year in a row. This year's ceremony, hosted by actress (and 2025 nominee) Kristen Bell will stream live on Netflix Sunday, Feb 23 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The SAG Awards consist of 13 categories and this year, Wicked leads the film nominees with 5 nominations, while Hulu's Shogun and The Bear top the TV noms. And if you love a red carpet, be sure to tune in to the SAG Awards' Official Pre-Show hosted by Lily Singh and Sasheer Zamata starting at 7 p.m. ET on Netflix.
Here's everything you need to know about this year's SAG Awards, including a list of every nominee.
How to watch The SAG Awards this year:
The SAG Awards will stream exclusively on Netflix this year from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
When are the SAG Awards?
The 31st Annual SAG Awards will stream live on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, with a red carpet pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET.
Who will be at the 31st Annual SAG Awards?
In addition to Bell, Singh and Zamata, audiences can expect to see Jane Fonda at this year's SAG Awards, the actress is receiving the Life Achievement Award from the Screen Actor's Guild this year. A complete list of nominees, many of whom are expected to be in attendance, is below.
The 31st SAG Awards Nominees:
Here's a complete list of every actor and ensemble up for an award at Sunday night's SAG Awards.
The Motion Picture Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:
ADRIEN BRODY / László Tóth - "THE BRUTALIST"
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"
DANIEL CRAIG / William Lee - "QUEER"
COLMAN DOMINGO / Divine G - "SING SING"
RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence - "CONCLAVE"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:
PAMELA ANDERSON / Shelly - "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"
CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba - "WICKED"
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas - "EMILIA PÉREZ"
MIKEY MADISON / Ani - "ANORA"
DEMI MOORE / Elisabeth - "THE SUBSTANCE"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:
JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero - "WICKED"
YURA BORISOV / Igor - "ANORA"
KIERAN CULKIN / Benji Kaplan - "A REAL PAIN"
EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"
JEREMY STRONG / Roy Cohn - "THE APPRENTICE"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez - "A COMPLETE UNKNOWN"
JAMIE LEE CURTIS / Annette - "THE LAST SHOWGIRL"
DANIELLE DEADWYLER / Berniece - "THE PIANO LESSON"
ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda - "WICKED"
ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita - "EMILIA PÉREZ"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN
MONICA BARBARO / Joan Baez
NORBERT LEO BUTZ / Alan Lomax
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Bob Dylan
ELLE FANNING / Sylvie Russo
DAN FOGLER / Albert Grossman
WILL HARRISON / Bobby Neuwirth
ERIKO HATSUNE / Toshi Seeger
BOYD HOLBROOK / Johnny Cash
SCOOT MCNAIRY / Woody Guthrie
BIG BILL MORGANFIELD / Jesse Moffette
EDWARD NORTON / Pete Seeger
ANORA
YURA BORISOV / Igor
MARK EYDELSHTEYN / Ivan
KARREN KARAGULIAN / Toros
MIKEY MADISON / Ani
ALEKSEY SEREBRYAKOV / Nikolai Zakharov
VACHE TOVMASYAN / Garnick
CONCLAVE
SERGIO CASTELLITTO / Tedesco
RALPH FIENNES / Lawrence
JOHN LITHGOW / Tremblay
LUCIAN MSAMATI / Adeyemi
ISABELLA ROSSELLINI / Sister Agnes
STANLEY TUCCI / Bellini
EMILIA PÉREZ
KARLA SOFÍA GASCÓN / Emilia/Manitas
SELENA GOMEZ / Jessi
ADRIANA PAZ / Epifania
ZOE SALDAÑA / Rita
WICKED
JONATHAN BAILEY / Fiyero
MARISSA BODE / Nessarose
PETER DINKLAGE / Dr. Dillamond
CYNTHIA ERIVO / Elphaba
JEFF GOLDBLUM / The Wonderful Wizard of Oz
ARIANA GRANDE / Galinda/Glinda
ETHAN SLATER / Boq
BOWEN YANG / Pfannee
MICHELLE YEOH / Madame Morrible
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE
DUNE: PART TWO
THE FALL GUY
GLADIATOR II
WICKED
The Television Program Nominees are:
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
JAVIER BARDEM / Jose Menendez - "MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY"
COLIN FARRELL / Oz Cobb - "THE PENGUIN"
RICHARD GADD / Donny - "BABY REINDEER"
KEVIN KLINE / Stephen Brigstocke - "DISCLAIMER"
ANDREW SCOTT / Tom Ripley - "RIPLEY"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series:
KATHY BATES / Edith Wilson - "THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL"
CATE BLANCHETT / Catherine Ravenscroft - "DISCLAIMER"
JODIE FOSTER / Det. Elizabeth Danvers - "TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY"
LILY GLADSTONE / Cam Bentland - "UNDER THE BRIDGE"
JESSICA GUNNING / Martha - "BABY REINDEER"
CRISTIN MILIOTI / Sofia Falcone - "THE PENGUIN"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige - "SHŌGUN"
JEFF BRIDGES / Dan Chase - "THE OLD MAN"
GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb - "SLOW HORSES"
EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal - "THE DAY OF THE JACKAL"
HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga - "SHŌGUN"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
KATHY BATES / Madeline Matlock - "MATLOCK"
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington - "BRIDGERTON"
ALLISON JANNEY / Vice President Grace Penn - "THE DIPLOMAT"
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler - "THE DIPLOMAT"
ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko - "SHŌGUN"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
ADAM BRODY / Noah Roklov - "NOBODY WANTS THIS"
TED DANSON / Charles Nieuwendyk - "A MAN ON THE INSIDE"
HARRISON FORD / Paul - "SHRINKING"
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam - "ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING"
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto - "THE BEAR"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
KRISTEN BELL / Joanne - "NOBODY WANTS THIS"
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues - "ABBOTT ELEMENTARY"
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina - "THE BEAR"
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu - "THE BEAR"
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance - "HACKS"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
BRIDGERTON
GERALDINE ALEXANDER / Mrs. Wilson
VICTOR ALLI / John Stirling
ADJOA ANDOH / Lady Danbury
JULIE ANDREWS / Lady Whistledown
LORRAINE ASHBOURNE / Mrs. Varley
SIMONE ASHLEY / Kate Bridgerton
JONATHAN BAILEY / Anthony Bridgerton
JOE BARNES / Lord Wilding
JOANNA BOBIN / Lady Cowper
JAMES BRYAN / Nicky Mondrich
HARRIET CAINS / Philipa Featherington
BESSIE CARTER / Prudence Featherington
GENEVIEVE CHENNEOUR / Miss Livingston
DOMINIC COLEMAN / Lord Cowper
NICOLA COUGHLAN / Penelope Featherington
KITTY DEVLIN / Miss Stowell
HANNAH DODD / Francesca Bridgerton
DANIEL FRANCIS / Lord Marcus Anderson
RUTH GEMMELL / Violet Bridgerton
ROSA HESMONDHALGH / Rae
SESLEY HOPE / Miss Kenworthy
FLORENCE HUNT / Hyacinth Bridgerton
MARTINS IMHANGBE / Will Mondrich
MOLLY JACKSON-SHAW / Miss Hartigan
CLAUDIA JESSIE / Eloise Bridgerton
LORN MACDONALD / Albion Finch
JESSICA MADSEN / Cressida Cowper
EMMA NAOMI / Alice Mondrich
HANNAH NEW / Lady Tilley Arnold
LUKE NEWTON / Colin Bridgerton
CALEB OBEDIAH / Lord Cho
JAMES PHOON / Harry Dankworth
VINEETA RISHI / Lady Malhotra
GOLDA ROSHEUVEL / Queen Charlotte
HUGH SACHS / Brimsley
BANITA SANDHU / Miss Malhotra
LUKE THOMPSON / Benedict Bridgerton
WILL TILSTON / Gregory Bridgerton
POLLY WALKER / Lady Featherington
ANNA WILSON-JONES / Lady Livingston
SOPHIE WOOLLEY / Lady Stowell
THE DAY OF THE JACKAL
KHALID ABDALLA / Ulle Dag Charles
JON ARIAS / Álvaro
NICK BLOOD / Vince Pyne
ÚRSULA CORBERÓ / Nuria
CHARLES DANCE / Timothy Winthrop
BEN HALL / Damian Richardson
CHUKWUDI IWUJI / Osita Halcrow
PATRICK KENNEDY / Teddy
PUCHI LAGARDE / Marisa
LASHANA LYNCH / Bianca Pullman
ELEANOR MATSUURA / Zina Jansone
JONJO O'NEILL / Edward Carver
EDDIE REDMAYNE / The Jackal
SULE RIMI / Paul Pullman
LIA WILLIAMS / Isabel Kirby
THE DIPLOMAT
ALI AHN / Eidra Park
SANDY AMON-SCHWARTZ / Sandy
TIM DELAP / Byron
PENNY DOWNIE / Frances Munning
ATO ESSANDOH / Stuart Hayford
DAVID GYASI / Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison
CELIA IMRIE / Margaret Roylin
RORY KINNEAR / Prime Minister Nicol Trowbridge
PEARL MACKIE / Alysse
NANA MENSAH / Billie Appiah
GRAHAM MILLER / Neil Barrow
KERI RUSSELL / Kate Wyler
RUFUS SEWELL / Hal Wyler
ADAM SILVER / Howard
KENICHIRO THOMSON / Martin
SHŌGUN
SHINNOSUKE ABE / Buntaro
TADANOBU ASANO / Kashigi Yabushige
TOMMY BASTOW / Father Martin Alvito
TAKEHIRO HIRA / Ishido Kazunari
MOEKA HOSHI / Usami Fuji
HIROMOTO IDA / Lord Kiyama
COSMO JARVIS / John Blackthorne
HIROTO KANAI / Kashigi Omi
YUKI KURA / Yoshii Nagakado
TAKESHI KUROKAWA / Lord Ohno
FUMI NIKAIDO / Ochiba No Kata
TOKUMA NISHIOKA / Toda Hiromatsu
HIROYUKI SANADA / Yoshii Toranaga
ANNA SAWAI / Toda Mariko
SLOW HORSES
RUTH BRADLEY / Emma Flyte
TOM BROOKE / JK Coe
JAMES CALLIS / Claude Whelan
CHRISTOPHER CHUNG / Roddy Ho
AIMEE-FFION EDWARDS / Shirley Dander
ROSALIND ELEAZAR / Louisa Guy
SEAN GILDER / Sam Chapman
KADIFF KIRWAN / Marcus Longridge
JACK LOWDEN / River Cartwright
GARY OLDMAN / Jackson Lamb
JONATHAN PRYCE / David Cartwright
SASKIA REEVES / Catherine Standish
JOANNA SCANLAN / Moira Tregorian
KRISTIN SCOTT THOMAS / Diana Taverner
HUGO WEAVING / Frank Harkness
NAOMI WIRTHNER / Molly Doran
TOM WOZNICZKA / Patrice
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
QUINTA BRUNSON / Janine Teagues
WILLIAM STANFORD DAVIS / Mr. Johnson
JANELLE JAMES / Ava Coleman
CHRIS PERFETTI / Jacob Hill
SHERYL LEE RALPH / Barbara Howard
LISA ANN WALTER / Melissa Schemmenti
TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS / Gregory Eddie
THE BEAR
LIONEL BOYCE / Marcus
LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS / Tina
AYO EDEBIRI / Sydney Adamu
ABBY ELLIOTT / Natalie "Sugar" Berzatto
EDWIN LEE GIBSON / Ebraheim
COREY HENDRIX / Sweeps
MATTY MATHESON / Neil Fak
EBON MOSS-BACHRACH / Richard "Richie" Jerimovich
RICKY STAFFIERI / Theodore Fak
JEREMY ALLEN WHITE / Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto
HACKS
ROSE ABDOO / Josefina
CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan
PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.
HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels
MARK INDELICATO / Damien
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MICHAEL CYRIL CREIGHTON / Howard Morris
ZACH GALIFIANAKIS / Zach Galifianakis
SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora
RICHARD KIND / Vince Fish
EUGENE LEVY / Eugene Levy
EVA LONGORIA / Eva Longoria
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
KUMAIL NANJIANI / Rudy Thurber
MOLLY SHANNON / Bev Melon
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam
SHRINKING
HARRISON FORD / Paul
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Louis
DEVIN KAWAOKA / Charlie
GAVIN LEWIS / Connor
WENDIE MALICK / Dr. Julie Baram
LUKITA MAXWELL / Alice
TED MCGINLEY / Derek
CHRISTA MILLER / Liz
JASON SEGEL / Jimmy
RACHEL STUBINGTON / Summer
LUKE TENNIE / Sean
MICHAEL URIE / Brian
JESSICA WILLIAMS / Gaby
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
THE BOYS
FALLOUT
HOUSE OF THE DRAGON
THE PENGUIN
SHŌGUN