How to watch 'Suits LA:' Where to watch new episodes, stream for less with a VPN and more

Suits, the legal dramedy which ran on the USA Network from 2011 to 2018, has had a massive resurgence thanks to its arrival on Netflix in 2023. (It could also have something to do with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle appearing on the show, too.) Thanks to its enduring popularity, the show has gotten a new spin-off, Suits LA, which premiered on Sunday, Feb. 23 and is now streaming on Peacock. The West Coast version of the show focuses on Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former federal prosecutor from New York, who relocates to Los Angeles. Among Ted's new colleagues are Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis), Stuart Lane (Josh McDermitt), and Rick Dodson, played by Bryan Greenberg, and Suits fans can also expect to see a familiar face on the spin-off: Gabriel Macht is reprising his role as Harvey Spector in the new series.

Here's a quick primer on how to watch Suits LA from anywhere, on NBC, Peacock, or with the help of a VPN.

Suits LA trailer:

What channel is Suits LA on?

You can tune into Suits LA Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The series premiered on Sunday, Feb. 23 and an encore of that episode will air on NBC this Friday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Where to stream Suits LA:

The 10-episode season of Suits LA will stream on Peacock the day after new episodes drop on NBC.

How to watch Suits LA with a VPN

If you want to watch Suits LA without cable or a Peacock subscription, you can do just that with the help of a VPN. By using a VPN with a location set to a different country, such as Australia, viewers in the U.S. can tune in to new episodes of Suits LA weekly for free on 7Plus. Simply change your location settings accordingly and tune in to 7Plus from anywhere. And if you have a Peacock subscription but happen to be traveling internationally, you can use a VPN with a location set to a U.S. city to watch Suits LA without interruption.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to overseas cricket or rugby matches that aren't broadcast in the U.S., a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.