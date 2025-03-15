How to watch 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025' with the help of a VPN

If you just can't get enough of the cozy comfort series that is The Great British Baking Show, here's some good news: Starting this weekend, you can catch the newest celebrity edition of the show, but only if you know where to look. The Great Celebrity Bake-Off for Stand Up To Cancer, as the show is formally called, is an annual tradition that sees loads of British actors, musicians, and other personalities test their baking skills under the tent, all in an effort to raise money for Stand Up To Cancer, a charity that funds cancer research. This year's five episodes will feature celebs like Chicken Shop Date creator Amelia Dimoldenberg and Sex Education star Jim Howick, among many others. (Here's the complete list of participants who will compete against each other on the series.) The show is set to air on Sunday nights on Channel 4 in England, but the good news is that you can still tune in if you live outside the UK.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 episodes ofThe Great Celebrity Bake-Off, including who will be appearing, when they air, and how to watch from anywhere with the help of a VPN.

When is 'The Great Celebrity Bake-Off'?

The Great Celebrity Bake-Off will air on Sunday March, 16 at 7:40 p.m (GMT). That's 3:40 p.m. ET for those in the U.S.. Episodes will air weekly on Sunday nights for five consecutive weeks.

What channel is 'The Great Celebrity Bake-Off' on?

The Great Celebrity Bake-Off will air exclusively on Channel 4 in the U.K. Though Netflix carries several recent season of The Great British Baking Show, and its various spin-offs and specials, the platform does not show episodes of The Great Celebrity Bake-Off. That means to watch Amelia work outside of the chicken shop, you'll need a VPN to help you watch from inside the U.S..

How to watch the 2025 'Great Celebrity Bake-Off' with a VPN

If you want to watch this year's episodes of The Great Celebrity Bake-Off from abroad, all it takes is the help of a VPN. By using a VPN with a location set to a location in the United Kingdom, viewers in the U.S. can tune in to the broadcast for free on Channel4.comafter the show airs live on Sunday nights. You will need to create an account on the site (you'll need a UK postal code handy to do this) and log in after changing your server location.

A VPN (virtual private network) helps protect your data, can mask your IP address and is perhaps most popular for being especially useful in the age of streaming. Whether you're looking to watch Friends on Netflix (which left the U.S. version of the streamer back in 2019) or tune in to overseas broadcasts, a VPN can help you out. Looking to try a VPN for the first time? This guide breaks down the best VPN options for every kind of user.

Who is hosting 'The Great Celebrity Bake-Off'?

Three out of the four regular stars of The Great British Bake-Off will be part of the celebrity specials: presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond will appear as comic relief, offering encouragement to the contestants, and longtime judge Paul Hollywood will also take part. His colleague, Dame Prue Leith, will not be participating; she will be replaced by Caroline Waldegrave OBE. the owner of the Dudwell Cookery School in Somerset, England. (Leith has confirmed that her absence is simply a matter of scheduling and she is not leaving the regular show as a judge.)

2025 'Great Celebrity Bake-Off' participants:

So just who are the celebrities on The Great Celebrity Bake-Off? Well, there may be a few you've heard of and a few who, if you're not from Britain, might be unfamiliar to you. Here's the complete list of celebrity participants:

Amelia Dimoldenberg (Chicken Shop Date)

Chris Ramsey (Podcaster)

Kate Garraway (GMB presenter)

Jamali Maddax (Comedian)

Gbemisola Ikumelo (Actress)

Maxine Peake (Actress)

Adam Buxton (Actor)

Ellie Goldstein (Model)

Stuart Douglas (Ex-footballer)

Roman Kemp (Radio presenter)

Rosie Ramsey (Podcaster)

Phil Wang (Comedian)

Self Esteem (Musician)

Scarlette Douglas (TV presenter)

Sarah Beeny (TV presenter)

Jim Howick (Actor)

Sophie Willan (Actress)

Tommy Tiernan (Comedian)

Meera Syal (Comedian)

Gloria Hunniford OBE (TV presenter)