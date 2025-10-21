Immigration agents conducting sweep on NYC's famed Canal Street confronted by protesters

NEW YORK — An immigration enforcement sweep targeting vendors on New York City's famed Canal Street turned chaotic Tuesday afternoon, as bystanders and protesters confronted federal agents and tried to block their path.

The confrontation between the agents and hundreds of angry New Yorkers took place along a busy commercial thoroughfare that has long been a hub of the city’s not-so-underground market for knock-off designer handbags, watches, perfumes and sunglasses as well as phones and other electronics.

An Associated Press reporter observed dozens of federal agents as they made one of a number of arrests in the area, detaining a street vendor who appeared to be selling bedazzled smartphone cases.

A contingent of protesters surrounded the masked officers and attempted to block their vehicle from driving off while shouting “ICE out of New York” and other chants.

The agents, from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Border Patrol and other federal offices, threatened the demonstrators with pepper spray before detaining several of them.

Additional federal agents, armed in combat gear and carrying long guns, also arrived with a military tactical vehicle known as a BearCat and made additional arrests.

A spokesperson for the Homeland Security Investigations said the operation was coordinated by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Enforcement and Removal Operations. A spokesperson for ICE and Enforcement and Removal Operations didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

