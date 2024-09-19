IndyCar: FBI visits Rahal Letterman Lanigan shop as part of investigation

The FBI went to IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s headquarters on Wednesday as part of an investigation.

No official specifics are known about why the FBI went to the team’s building in Zionsville, Indiana, but RLL said in a statement that it was cooperating.

"We are cooperating fully with investigators," the team told the Indianapolis Star. "Given that this is an ongoing investigation, we are limited in what information we can share right now. But we intend to provide additional information as soon as we can."

According to Racer, "the FBI is also alleged to have visited the Andretti shop in August to look for proof of possible IP-related improprieties." Andretti Autosport declined comment to Racer, which reported that the investigation could center around a former Andretti employee who now works at RLL.

RLL is co-owned by former IndyCar driver and Indy 500 champion Bobby Rahal and longtime late-night talk show host David Letterman. The team fields three cars in the IndyCar Series, while Andretti Autosport had four full-time cars in 2024.

The IndyCar season ended at Nashville last weekend as Alex Palou won his third title and Andretti’s Colton Hertz won the last race. Herta finished second in the standings while RLL’s top driver was Christian Lundgaard in 11th. Lundgaard is the most recent RLL driver to visit victory lane thanks to his win at Toronto in 2023. Before his win, the team's most recent win came with Takuma Sato at the 2020 Indianapolis 500.