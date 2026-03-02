Iranian-Americans fear for relatives in their homeland as war continues

Many in the Iranian-American diaspora spent the weekend glued to their televisions, watching news of U.S. and Israeli bombs falling on Iran, some clinging to hopes of a brighter future for their motherland but terrified their relatives might suffer from the collateral damage of war.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who for decades ruled the country while violently crushing dissent, was killed early in the attack. In the United States, many celebrated, some taking to the streets to cheer the toppling of the man they considered a tyrant.

“We are happy, we are happy that he is gone and he can’t kill our innocent people anymore,” said Ava Farhadi, 33, an electrical engineer in Indiana. In January, Farhadi’s family participated in protests against the government, which were met with a brutal crackdown by the regime.

While her immediate family was unharmed, Farhadi said, friends and close loved ones were among the thousands killed when Khamenei's armed guard opened fire on peaceful protesters.

But many said, despite relief that Khamenei was killed, they are worried for their families still there and about what happens next in the country.

Shahed Ghoreishi, 34, a foreign policy analyst whose parents both fled Iran, called it an “impossible situation” for many, who hated Khamenei and are happy he is gone, but whose families remain in danger.

Ghoreishi said it’s been difficult to reach relatives still living in Iran. Phone and internet connections aren’t reliable, so it’s sometimes impossible to find out if they’re OK. His mother told him she hasn’t slept because she can’t reach her sister, who recently had back surgery.

“It’s eerie, it’s very eerie to see these terrible scenes of Iranians crying over dead relatives and their destroyed homes,” he said. “And you’re like, wait, does that family live on that street? How close are they to that bomb? Then you try to geolocate where your family lives and where the bombs are dropping on TV at the same time.”

He said he felt helpless as he doomscrolled the news and social media all weekend, skeptical that the violence would yield lasting change.

“I don’t see a clear strategy and I see a lot of violence, and those two things make me pessimistic for this moment,” he said. “I’m willing to be surprised. I’m desperate for Iran to have a bright, stable future. So I am hopeful long term, but in this immediate moment, I don’t see a clear solution after the bombs.”

