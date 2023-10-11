Israel-Hamas war live updates: Death toll tops 2,200, including 14 U.S. citizens, as Biden confirms American hostages

More than 2,200 people have been killed since Hamas launched an unprecedented assault on Israel over the weekend, prompting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare war.

Speaking from the White House on Tuesday, President Biden said the number of Americans who have died in Israel since Saturday has risen to 14. He confirmed that Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.

"This is a moment for the United States to come together and grieve with those who are mourning," Biden said, adding that "the United States has Israel's back. Make no mistake."

Follow Yahoo News' live coverage below.

Cover thumbnail photo: Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images