Israel-Hamas war live updates: No ceasefire for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza

Israel’s government on Monday denied reports it had agreed to a ceasefire that would allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip and let foreigners flee to Egypt.

"There is currently no ceasefire and humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the expulsion of foreigners," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a translated statement.

The death toll over the weekend continued to rise after Hamas launched a bloody war against Israel on Oct. 7. The U.S. government said at least 30 Americans are among the 4,000 dead, with another 13 missing.

More than 1 million Palestinians have left their homes ahead of an expected invasion from Israel’s military. President Biden has warned Israel against occupying Gaza, saying it would be a “big mistake.”

Cover thumbnail photo: Mohanned Faeq/AFP via Getty Images