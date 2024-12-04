‘It broke my heart:’ Veteran brought to tears seeing parents’ grave marker damaged

An Air Force veteran is working to have his parents’ graves repaired after they were damaged.

Roland Jenkins buried both his parents at Gaston Memorial Park in Gastonia, North Carolina.

Jenkins told Action News Jax sister station WSOC-TV in Charlotte that about a year ago, he noticed their grave marker was bent; the metal was dipping in the middle like the letter “U.”

He thought the cemetery would pay for repairs, but it just gave him the runaround.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s in the works. It’s being worked [on.] Nothing ever comes in. Nothing’s ever done,” Jenkins told WSOC-TV, speaking about his conversations with the business.

Click here to read WSOC’s full investigation.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.