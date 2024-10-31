It List: Martha Stewart is in the hot seat for new documentary; Tyler, the Creator shape-shifts on 'Chromakopia'; 'The Diplomat' gets political

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 Martha lets a legend speak for herself

When: Martha is now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: The latest in a recent spate of celebrity-focused documentaries covers Martha Stewart, the lifestyle guru and self-made billionaire who rebounded after a fall from grace. [Yahoo Entertainment]

Why I'll be watching: Director R.J. Cutler called Stewart a "complicated narrator." She's the only interviewee on camera in the doc, so it's clear she's telling her own story. And that's how I know there are about to be a ton of fascinating revelations about her. [Yahoo Entertainment/USA Today]

🎥 A Real Pain enjoys the journey

When: A Real Pain is in theaters Nov. 1.

What to know: Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin star in a road-trip dramedy about two polar opposite cousins visiting Poland to pay homage to their Holocaust-survivor grandmother. [Entertainment Weekly]

Why I recommend it: I've been raving about this movie for a month, but don't just take my word for it — it recently snagged a few Gotham Award nominations.

What to read

📚 Nora Ephron at the Movies celebrates a cinematic icon

When: Nora Ephron at the Movies is currently available.

What to know: Ilana Kaplan's book about the queen of rom-coms digs deep into the lore behind classic movies like When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail. It covers her writing, too, like her iconic autobiographical novel Heartburn. [Variety]

Why I recommend: There's no more beautiful place to be in the fall than Nora Ephron's New York City, even if you're just thumbing through the photos this book provides. [LA Times]

What to listen to

🎧 Tyler, the Creator, tries something new

When: Tyler, the Creator's Chromakopia is now streaming.

What to know: For his seventh studio album, the rapper took on themes like adulthood, fatherhood and love. Chromakopia also broke with tradition, with a Monday rather than a Friday release. [Rolling Stone]

Why I recommend it: Even if you're not a Tyler fan yet, the album is jam-packed with features from popular artists like Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino. [Variety]

What to binge

▶️ The Diplomat is ready to serve

When: All six episodes of The Diplomat, Season 2, are now streaming on Netflix.

What to know: After ending the last season on a cliff-hanger, the political thriller has returned with even more drama. Keri Russell stars as the messy U.S. ambassador to the U.K., who is out of her depth dealing with matters of international (and interpersonal) importance. [USA Today/Rolling Stone]

Why I'll be watching: The West Wing fan favorite Allison Janney joined the cast this season, which is just six hours long. That's a manageable weekend project, if you ask me! [Deadline/TVLine]

We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

