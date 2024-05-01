The It List: Met Gala 2024 is a fashion feast for the eyes, 'The Idea of You' will give you butterflies, Ryan Gosling plays 'Action Hero Ken' in 'The Fall Guy'

Hello friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown on what's new and notable. This week, my intrepid co-workers recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.

What to watch

🎥 The Idea of You hits a high note

When: The Idea of You starts streaming on Prime Video on May 2.

What to know: Nicholas Galitzine and Anne Hathaway star in an adaptation of a beloved novel of the same name, in which a 24-year-old boy band member falls in love with a 40-year-old single mom.

Galitzine told me in an interview that his chemistry with Hathaway was "instantaneous." My cold heart is aflutter.

The story has been compared to One Direction fan fiction — and some of the parallels between the made-up Hayes Campbell and very real Harry Styles are undeniable. Its stars might prefer that you don't talk about that, though.

Why I'll be watching: Galitzine is Hollywood's heartthrob du jour, and I'm all in.

🎥 The Fall Guy brings "Barbenheimer" stars together for an explosive romp

When: The Fall Guy is in theaters on May 3.

What to know: Ryan Gosling stars as stuntman Colt Seavers, who finds himself in a bit of a rough patch after getting dumped by his director girlfriend Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt.

When the star of Moreno’s new movie goes missing, Seavers becomes a real-life hero.

Yahoo’s streaming editor Danica Creahan dubbed Gosling’s role “Action Hero Ken.”

Director David Leitch said he initially pushed for the movie to come out before Barbie, but you just can't fight the "Ken-ergy."

Gosling and Blunt brought a Barbenheimer reunion to the Saturday Night Live stage in April to promote their new film. People are still buzzing over Gosling's performance.

Why I'll be watching: I love watching stuff get blown up, but I'd watch Gosling read the phone book.

🎥 The Met Gala descends upon New York City (and our social media feeds)

When: May 6 beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

What to know: You can stream the Met Gala 2024 red carpet on Vogue.com. Yahoo Entertainment is also live-blogging the biggest night in fashion.

The star-studded event gives pop culture enthusiasts a look at who’s trending, who’s stylish and whose team can afford a ticket, reportedly priced at $50,000.

It also doubles as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Reporter/Editor Laura Clark told me that the theme this year is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," a nod to the delicate garments on display in a new exhibition.

The dress code, which is somehow separate from the night's theme, is "The Garden of Time."

Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event.

Why I'll be watching: I can't resist the drama of seeing who's on theme, who looks ridiculous and which celebrity couple is making their debut.

What to listen to

🎧 Dua Lipa formally ushers in a new era with Radical Optimism

When: Radical Optimism is out on May 3.

What to know: The queen of summer bops like "Levitating" and "Dance the Night" is finally setting us free from the gloomy colder months with her first album release in four years.

Editorial director Mary Ann Georgantopoulos told me that Lipa’s "Future Nostalgia Tour" was one of the best shows she’s ever seen, and I don’t doubt her — the high-energy choruses! The extensive choreography! The over-the-top visuals!

Other singles from this album, like “Houdini” and “Training Season,” have made their mark on music charts, but we’re still anxious to see which breakout hit from this album will bring us into summer.

Why I'll be listening: Our biggest pop stars, like Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, have been releasing slow and thoughtful albums lately, but the sun is out now and I need to dance. I hope Dua will deliver.

What to binge

▶️ Welcome to Wrexham sees Wrexham AFC in a new league

When: The first two episodes of Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 stream May 2 on Hulu.

What to know: The show's third season picks up shortly after Wrexham AFC was promoted to EFL League Two following a decade and a half spent languishing in non-League football.

Lily Herman, The Yodel newsletter writer, helped me decode what's going on in non-sports terms: The soccer team was bad, but now they're pretty good.

Wrexham AFC has been on the up-and-up since actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020.

The series focuses as much on Reynolds and McElhenney's experience with the team and the larger Wrexham community in Wales as it does the matches themselves.

Can the team continue its upward trajectory? The actual soccer season might've spoiled some of that, but it'll be an entertaining journey to watch nonetheless.

Why I'll be binging: I don't know anything about sports, but it sounds a lot like Ted Lasso, so I'm locked in.

We'll be back next week with our latest picks. Want more It List? Click here.

Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.