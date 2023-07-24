The It List: Peter Dinklage teaches you 'How to Become a Cult Leader' in satirical docuseries, Olympic gold medal-winning boxer Oscar De La Hoya tells all in HBO doc, Post Malone drops self-titled album 'Austin' and all the best in pop culture the week of July 24, 2023

The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for July 24-30, including the best deals we could find for each.

STREAM IT: How to Become a Cult Leader tells the terrifying tale of the Manson family and others who sucked people in

Leslie Van Houten's release from prison this month caused despair for relatives of the murder victims that she and others left in the Los Angeles home of the LaBianca family in August 1969. They had been convinced by infamous cult leader Charles Manson that they had to kill in order to trigger "an impending bloody, civilization-ending, worldwide race war between Blacks and Whites." This six-part docuseries on Manson and other leaders of horrific groups, such as the People's Temple and Heaven's Gate, is framed as an instruction manual (narrated by Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage) for those following in the footsteps of the evil Jim Jones or Bonnie Nettles and Marshall Applewhite, but of course it's really a guide for the rest of us on what to avoid. — Raechal Shewfelt

How to Become a Cult Leader premieres Friday, July 28 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: The Golden Boy steps into the ring with a boxing legend

Rocky Balboa may have defeated Clubber Lang and Ivan Drago... but he doesn't have a gold medal in his corner. Being an Olympian is just one of the accomplishments that Oscar De La Hoya achieved during his 16-year career in the ring. And now the retired fighter is opening up about that experience in The Golden Boy, a two-part HBO series that he promises will show a different side of his story. "I never told anybody what really happened," he teases in the documentary's trailer, which also delves into his combative relationship with his father, how his dearly departed mother dressed him up in girls' clothing — something he did again as an adult — and his various infidelities. But through it all, he kept punching... and winning. — Ethan Alter

The Golden Boy premieres Monday, July 24 at 9 p.m. on HBO.

WATCH IT: Sundance winner Kokomo City is one of the year's best documentaries

D. Smith's vibrant documentary, Kokomo City, had a triumphant world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. But the film arrives in theaters on the heels of tragedy: In April, one of the Black transgender sex workers featured in the film — Koko Da Doll — was shot to death in Atlanta. Her voice is preserved forever onscreen as she and three other trans women share hilarious and intimate stories of how they handle their clients and the prejudice they've encountered on the job. The black and white cinematography lends Kokomo City a distinctive look to complement the unique personalities at its center. This exclusive clip from the film features one of the women breaking down the wide variety of men who seek out her services. — E.A.

Kokomo City premieres Friday, July 28 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Justice League: Warworld brings new genres to DC’s animated universe

What's Wonder Woman doing squaring off against Jonah Hex in the Wild Wild West? Why does Batman suddenly look more like He-Man as he tinkers with swords and sorcery? And what are Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince all doing in a black-and-white War of the Worlds-esque sci-fi yarn? These are the mysteries that tie together Justice League: Warworld, the latest animated feature in DC's ever-expanding canon. Check out a clip of Cowgirl Wonder Woman you never knew you needed above. — Kevin Polowy

Justice League: Warworld hits digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray Tuesday, July 25 on Amazon.

STREAM IT: Get caught up on the gripping HBO true crime series Last Call

From 1991 to 1993, the Last Call Killer — later identified as Richard Rogers — stalked the streets of New York City targeting gay and bisexual men. He was able to carry on his crimes in no small part due to an ineffective investigation spearheaded by the NYPD. Since its July 9 premiere on HBO, Anthony Caronna's acclaimed true crime docuseries, Last Call, has taken a deep dive into the case with plenty of archival material and new interviews with the victims's families as well as investigating officers. This exclusive clip from the series finale — which premieres July 30 — makes the case that Rogers's crime spree could have ended much earlier if it weren't for the justice system's internalized homophobia. — E.A.

Last Call is currently streaming on Max; the final episode airs Sunday, July 30 on HBO.

HEAR IT: Post Malone goes back to Austin

AUSTIN, the fifth studio album by 10-time Grammy nominee and shape-shifting rapper/singer-songwriter Post Malone (aka Austin Post), is his first project to not feature any guest star — hence its singular and eponymous title. Malone co-wrote, co-produced and played guitar on all 17 tracks, and he has described the anticipated record as the "some of the funnest" and "most challenging and rewarding" music he has ever created. — Lyndsey Parker

AUSTIN by Post Malone is available Friday, July 28 to download/stream on Apple Music .

WATCH IT: Horror fans will definitely be talking about Talk to Me

Today is a good day to die. The ghost of Joel Schumacher's oh-so-'90s horror favorite Flatliners is alive and well in Talk to Me, the wildly entertaining first feature from Aussie YouTube pranksters, Danny and Michael Philippou. In the movie's warped reality, bored Down Under teens are going wild for an all-new party game where you can literally reach out and touch the dead courtesy of an embalmed hand of unknown origin. It goes without saying that the spirit world doesn't respond well to being treated as a plaything, and before you know it things are getting... bloody. Despite a few third act hiccups, Talk to Me has the bones to support an all-new horror franchise, one that could go global in a big way. — E.A.

Talk to Me opens Friday, July 28 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtimes and ticket information.

HEAR IT: Joni Mitchell triumphantly returns to Newport’s summer lawn

On July 24, 2022, Joni Mitchell, who suffered a brain aneurysm rupture in 2015, shocked and delighted the world with a surprise concert during the "Brandi Carlile and Friends" revue at the Newport Folk Festival. It was Mitchell's first full public performance in nine years. Now those were not fortunate enough to witness magic moment in Mitchell history firsthand can hear it captured on Joni Mitchell at Newport. Produced by Carlile, the live double-album also features performances by Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Lucius's Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, and Dawes's Taylor Goldsmith. — L.P.

Joni Mitchell at Newport by Joni Mitchell is available Friday, July 28 to download/stream on Apple Music .

STREAM IT: K-pop superstars Tomorrow X Together debut behind-the-scenes doc capturing the band on their first world tour and U.S. festival debut

Tomorrow X Together have made history as the first K-pop group to enter the Billboard 200 album chart and headline Lollapalooza. Now they're chronicling another major chapter in their pioneering career in Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer. The documentary goes behind the scenes of TXT's first-ever world tour through South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines and North America, and includes exclusive footage of their make-or-break U.S. festival debut at Lollapalooza 2022. (Spoiler alert: The Lolla show must have gone well, because the group has been invited back to perform at the Chicago fest again this year.) — L.P.

Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer premieres Wednesday, July 26 on Disney+ .

STREAM IT: John Wilson has the only How To guide you'll ever need

You've never seen New York City until you've seen it through the eyes — and camera lens — of John Wilson. The filmmaker has amassed a vast archive of street scenes and encounters with everyday city folks and that footage plays a big role in his whimsical HBO documentary series that returns for a third and final season on July 28. Wilson — whose voice is heard throughout every episode, but never appears on camera — has previously explored how New Yorkers split a check and throw out their batteries, and this batch of six episodes covers subjects ranging from finding a public restroom to bird watching. You'll laugh a lot... and learn a little, too. — E.A.

How To With John Wilson Season 3 premieres Friday, July 28 at 11 p.m. on HBO.

PLAY IT: Could the Little People Collector set for Friends be any cuter?

We may never get over our love of Friends, which aired its final episode in 2004. Think about it: Ross and Rachel's daughter Emma now can legally buy her dad's favorite drink, an Old Fashioned. And yet, fun new Friends-inspired products continue to be released. The latest is the Little People Collector set of the characters, each of them standing roughly 2.5 inches tall and dressed in a memorable look from the series, including Phoebe's yellow dress, on which she used a bow from a gift to cover a hummus stain on the hilarious 1996 episode "The One Where No One's Ready." (She "got the hummus!") Joey is dressed in his wardrobe from the same episode — all of Chandler's clothes! — R.S.

The Little People Collector Friends TV Series Special Edition Set is available now at Amazon.

HEAR IT: Gordon Lightfoot is a Hall-of-Famer

Gordon Lightfoot died at age 84 this past May, but his legacy lives on through his posthumous final release, At Royal Albert Hall. Captured live in London in 2016, the double-album was approved by Lightfoot during the final weeks of his life, under his strict orders that absolutely no changes be made to the recording. The resulting concert artifact therefore features zero edits, overdubs, remixing or re-sequencing — but none were ever necessary, as At Royal Albert Hall is the perfect showcase for the beloved Canadian singer-songwriter's singular raw talents. — L.P.