Jahmai Mashack's buzzer-beating 3-pointer gives Tennessee 79-76 win over Alabama

Jahmai Mashack hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give No. 5 Tennessee a 79-76 win over No. 6 Alabama after the Crimson Tide committed a 5-second violation for a turnover when they had an opportunity to win the game.

Alabama had a 76-72 lead with 36 seconds remaining in regulation, but a Chaz Lanier layup followed by two free throws from Mashack tied the game for the Volunteers.

jahmai mashack game winning 3; alabama vs tennessee pic.twitter.com/cVIggQY05C — ◇ (@H00DH3R0) March 1, 2025

