Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: How to watch, fight details and more

It's almost time for Jake Paul's comeback fight. This Saturday, the YouTuber-turned-boxer will face off against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, TX. It'll be a big day for fans of the Paul brothers, as the very same day over at WWE's SummerSlam, Logan Paul is scheduled to fight Ricochet. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight card also features a match between Amanda Serrano and Heather Hardy for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring featherweight titles.

If you're looking for ways to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz, know this: Paul vs. Diaz will air exclusively on PPV through DAZN and ESPN+ this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the Paul vs. Diaz action? Here's how to watch the PPV Jake Paul fight, including start times, full fight card details, predictions and more.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz without cable:

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Event start time: 8 p.m. ET

Estimated ring walk time: 11:15 p.m. ET

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: PPV

Streaming:ESPN+

Where to stream Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz this weekend

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz without paying for PPV in the US:

When is the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight?

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz full fight card (subject to change)

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Heather Hardy 2 for the WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring featherweight titles

Chris Avila vs. Jeremy Stephens

Ashton Sylve vs. William Silva

Shadasia Green vs. Face Olivia Curry

Alan Sanchez vs. Angel Beltran Villa