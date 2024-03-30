Jalen Brunson's 61 points not enough as Victor Wembanyama's 40-20 effort propels Spurs past Knicks in OT

Jalen Brunson challenged Carmelo Anthony's New York Knicks scoring record in a 61-point night on Friday.

But it wasn't enough as Victor Wembanyama powered the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-126 overtime win over the Knicks.

While Brunson lit up the scoreboard, Wembanyama added another sensational stat-line to his remarkable rookie season. The Spurs center posted 40 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists to lead San Antonio to its third straight win.

Brunson helped rally the Knicks from a 74-57 halftime deficit to a late fourth-quarter lead. He put the Knicks up, 121-119 on a bucket with 1:14 remaining to reach 59 points, three short of Anthony's 62-point Knicks scoring record.

But Wembanyama sent the game to overtime with a pair of free throws with 24 seconds remaining.

In overtime, Brunson had a chance to five the Knicks the lead and break Anthony's record with a 3-point attempt with 5.1 seconds remaining and San Antonio leading 128-126. But his shot bounced off the back of the rim, and Spurs held on for victory.

After the game, a jubilant Wembanyama addressed the Spurs' home crowd.

"Love you guys, love the support," Wembanyama said. "Go Spurs go."