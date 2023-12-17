Jets QB Zach Wilson leaves game vs. Dolphins with non-concussion head injury

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was replaced by backup Trevor Simian at the very end of the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins, and did not return to the game after halftime. Simian continued under center in the third quarter.

According to the Jets, Wilson is out with a head injury, but is not in the concussion protocol. The team didn't offer any further information, such as what kind of head injury he has that would not involve a concussion.

But a head injury wasn't the first explanation they gave. At the end of the first half, Jets PR told ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington that Wilson had gone back to the locker room early due to dehydration and not an injury. CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson also reported that Wilson was out with dehydration, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that and said he wasn't sure if Wilson would be back.

Jets PR told me at the end of the first half that Zach Wilson went to the locker room NOT with an injury — but instead for “hydration.” Wilson not under center to start the second half. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 17, 2023

Zach Wilson remains in the locker room with dehydration, according to @TracyWolfson. pic.twitter.com/2AKcplmDOc — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 17, 2023

The Jets updated Wilson's status from dehydrated to head injury after the third quarter began, and said he will not return.

Wilson, who is the reigning AFC offensive player of the week, didn't look great against the Dolphins in the first half. He went 4-for-11 with just 26 yards. The Jets didn't cross midfield until well after he left the game, and then Simian promptly tossed an interception.

The Dolphins are playing without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, but they don't seem to be having any problems in his absence. They lead 27-0 in the third.