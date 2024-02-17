Jordan Spieth disqualified for signing incorrect scorecard at The Genesis Invitational

LOS ANGELES — Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the Genesis Invitational on Friday afternoon after he signed an incorrect scorecard.

Spieth, who posted a 2-over 73 on Friday at Riviera Country Club, signed his card stating that he made a par at the par-3 fourth in the second round. He actually made a bogey after his drive missed the green, and then he missed a five-foot putt to save his par by just a few inches.

Since he signed the card incorrectly, Spieth was automatically disqualified from the event.

Spieth is now the second player at the event to not finish. Tiger Woods withdrew on his seventh hole on Friday due to an illness after he started experiencing flu-like symptoms on Thursday night. He was carted off of the course and treated with an IV in the clubhouse before leaving on his own.

Spieth has won 13 times on the PGA Tour in his career, most recently at the RBC Heritage in 2022. He has two top-10 finishes in four starts this season. The 30-year-old, after opening the tournament with a 66 on Thursday, finished with a 2-over 73 on Friday after he struggled on the back nine. He had three bogeys and then doubled the last after he drove into the rough and then hit his approach shot into the bunker.

Spieth was sitting at 3-under on the week when he was disqualified. He was 10 shots back of Patrick Cantlay, who carded a bogey-free 65 on Friday to take a massive five-shot lead over the rest of the field at the midway point of the tournament.