Juan Soto has first multi-HR game for Yankees, Luis Gil strikes out 14 in win over White Sox

Juan Soto hit two home runs in arguably his best game thus far with the New York Yankees and Luis Gil notched 14 strikeouts in a 6–1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

Soto's two homers were part of a 4-for-4 day with a walk and three RBI in arguably his best game thus far with the Yankees. His first deep drive came in the first inning, blasting a 3–1 changeup from Brad Keller into the right field seats. He followed that up by crushing a fastball to nearly the same spot in the ballpark.

Juan Soto's second of the game -- his first multi-homer game with the @Yankees! pic.twitter.com/86PRui1jXy — MLB (@MLB) May 18, 2024

With the excellent day at the plate, Soto raised his season numbers to a .317 batting average and .975 OPS with 11 home runs and 37 RBI.

On the mound, Gil made sure that the White Sox had no chance of matching the Yankees' offense with a career-high in strikeouts. However, the right-hander struggled to begin the game, giving up hits to the first two batters he faced and allowing Chicago to take a 1–0 lead on an Andrew Benintendi double.

Gil settled down after that, allowing only two more hits over his next five innings. He struck out the side in the third, fourth and fifth frames, finishing with five hits and one walk allowed in a six-inning outing. Gil's previous high for strikeouts was nine, which he compiled on April 21 versus the Tampa Bay Rays.