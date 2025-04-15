Ken Griffey Jr. lauded for excellent photos of Rory McIlroy at the 2025 Masters

Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. received plenty of attention after he showed up at the 2025 Masters as a credentialed photographer. While some might assume he only got that gig because of his name, it turns out Griffey wields a camera almost as well as he wields a bat.

Griffey — who took up photography after his baseball career ended — is getting praise after a few of his pictures from the 2025 Masters went viral. In particular, Griffey's photos after Rory McIlroy won the event are being lauded by fans.

Photo credits: Ken Griffey Jr. 📸



His camera work on Masters Sunday was incredible. pic.twitter.com/rr3vJN26ne — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) April 14, 2025

A number of photographers captured similar moments at the event. Richard Heathcote, Ben Jared and Andrew Redington of Getty Images were among those who took some of the most iconic images from McIlroy's win.

Griffey has been pretty serious about photography for a few years now. In addition to the Masters, Griffey has also taken photographs at college-football games, NFL games and Inter Miami games. He also dabbled in wildlife photography.

Prior to taking up photography, Griffey was an MLB star. Over his 22-year Hall of Fame career, Griffey hit 630 home runs, appeared in 14 All-Star games, won an MVP award and was one of the coolest players around. His sweet swing and backward cap endeared him to fans of all 30 teams.

Griffey's name has undoubtedly played a role in his opportunities as a photographer, but that's not meant to take away from his success. Griffey clearly takes photography seriously, and his photos from the 2025 Masters prove he's got skills to justify his presence working major sporting events.