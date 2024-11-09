National

Kevin Durant out at least 2 weeks with calf strain, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
The Phoenix Suns have had a dream start to the season and will have to continue it without Kevin Durant.

The star forward sustained a left calf strain on Friday and will miss at least two weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

