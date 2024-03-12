Knicks forward OG Anunoby will reportedly return vs. 76ers

The New York Knicks will reportedly receive a major boost for its Tuesday game against the the Philadelphia 76ers, according to SNY.

OG Anunoby, who has been out since Jan. 27, is expected to return from the elbow injury and subsequent surgery that followed.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said that Anunoby will warm up, and if he tells Thibodeau that he feels good, then he'll play.

In his absence, New York has struggled and gone 9-10 during the 19 contests that he has missed. Before his injury, the Knicks went 12-2 since acquiring him from the Toronto Raptors on Dec. 30.

Thibodeau also provided updates on fellow starters Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, too.

While there is no clear timetable for Randle to return, and the forward hasn't been cleared for full contact, Thibodeau said that Randle is doing everything else, including controlled contact.

Randle dislocated his shoulder in late January versus the Miami Heat, and New York said he'd be re-evaluated at the end of February.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury in December that required surgery and had a two-three month recovery prognosis.

The Knicks eventually announced that the center would miss the remainder of the regular season, but Thibodeau said on Tuesday that Robinson was making "good progress," and the team expected him to be cleared for contact soon.

New York (37-27) sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a little more than one month of the regular season remaining.