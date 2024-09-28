Knicks reportedly trade for Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns

The New York Knicks dropped a bombshell Friday night with a trade for Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports the Knicks acquired the All-Star big man in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from Minnesota for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. pic.twitter.com/FafQlY48Y1 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 28, 2024

Towns appeared to react to the news on X minutes before it hit the public sphere. He did not appear enthusiastic.

