Kyler Murray interceptions, Zach Charbonnet doom Cardinals in key NFC West clash with Seahawks

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was not at his best in Sunday's NFC West showdown between the Cardinals and Seahawks.

Zach Charbonnet was. The second-year Seahawks running back tallied 193 yards and two touchdowns from scrimmage in the best game of his career. Murray, meanwhile, threw two interceptions that Seattle converted into touchdowns in a 30-18 Seahawks win.

The win extended Seattle's lead in a tight NFC West race with an 8-5 record. The Cardinals fell to 6-7 and missed an opportunity to tie the Seahawks atop the division.

Playing at home, the Cardinals dug a 17-7 first-quarter deficit from which they couldn't recover. Interceptions by Murray on Arizona's second and third drives allowed the Seahawks to build their early advantage.

Murray's first interception came with the Cardinals holding a 7-3 lead. A holding penalty on Arizona's second play of the drive pushed the Cardinals into second-and-19. Murray thew a pass into a crowded Seahawks zone that cornerback Ernest Jones intercepted and returned to the Arizona 19-yard line.

One play later, Geno Smith found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 19-yard touchdown to put Seattle up, 10-7.

Murray's second interception came on Arizona's next play from scrimmage. Like his first, it set the Seahawks up in Cardinals territory. On this one, Murray threw a deep pass down the left sideline intended for Zay Jones. Instead, safety Coby Bryant picked it off.

The Seahawks cashed in five plays later with a one-yard Charbonnet touchdown run, his first of the day.

Charbonnet added his second score on a 51-yard, second-quarter run that extended Seattle's lead to 24-10.

Charbonnet to the HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/DChxJBhvKb — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 8, 2024

The Cardinals settled in to keep the Seahawks from running away with the game. But the 14-point deficit ultimately proved to much to overcome.

The Cardinals had a chance to cut their deficit to one possession midway through the fourth quarter. But Chad Ryland's 40-yard field-goal attempt hit the left upright, scuttling Arizona's best hopes of mounting a comeback.

Charbonnet finished with 134 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards on seven catches. The 100-yard rushing effort was the first of his career as he took over the lead role for an injured Kenneth Walker (calf).

Murray completed 25 of 38 passes for 259 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions that ultimately put the Cardinals in too big of a hole. The Cardinals now need a strong finish and some breaks to go their way to get into the playoff picture.