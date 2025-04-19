Kyren Lacy's agent rips NFL for pulling wideout's combine invite amid legal troubles: 'Shame on you'

Content warning: This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide and needs support now, call or text 988 or chat with the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988lifeline.org.

Rocky Arceneaux — the agent for deceased LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy — ripped the NFL for its handling of his former client. In a statement Friday, Arceneaux criticized the league for pulling Lacy's invite to the NFL combine amid the wideout's legal troubles.

"To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for. Shame on the investigating agency for being more concerned about public perception — and pressure to charge someone — than actually investigating the facts."

Lacy died of an apparent suicide after a car chase with police in April. He was 24.

Lacy reportedly got into an argument with a family member before his death, and allegedly fired a gun at the ground before leaving in his car. A constable saw Lacy driving and attempted to make a traffic stop. Lacy then reportedly led officers on a car chase before crashing his vehicle. When officers approached Lacy to make an arrest, they observed Lacy had been shot. Officers believe Lacy shot himself during the pursuit.

The receiver's death came two days before Lacy was expected to appear in front of a Houston grand jury on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. Lacy was reportedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run in December, in which 78-year-old Herman Hall was killed and two others were injured. Lacy was accused of driving recklessly before crashing into another car. Hall was a passenger in that vehicle and died while being transported to the hospital. Lacy reportedly fled the scene of the crash.

Shortly after the crash, Arceneaux released a statement saying Lacy was cooperating with law enforcement. In the statement released Friday, Arceneaux said he believed, "there was a high probability the felony charge of negligent homicide would have been declined by a grand jury."

Lacy – who declared for the 2025 NFL Draft two days after the Dec. crash — had his combine invite revoked by the league due to the situation. Lacy was considered a top-15 prospect at receiver ahead of the draft.